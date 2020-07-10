Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,000,210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Allstate by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,768,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $985,977,000 after buying an additional 1,105,269 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,142,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,830,000 after acquiring an additional 118,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,573,000 after acquiring an additional 133,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,995,000 after acquiring an additional 44,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $85.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.88. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at $176,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $676,271.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,746.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,021 shares of company stock worth $67,275,235 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

