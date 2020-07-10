Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $439,000 Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth $764,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in CME Group by 22.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in CME Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 20,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of CME Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,534,000 after buying an additional 22,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $165.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard bought 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $218,884.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $137,315.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,315.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.13.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

