Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Paychex by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,066,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,087,000 after purchasing an additional 65,070 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $2,989,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 13.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 246,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,233,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,275 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.95. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.45.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.27.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.