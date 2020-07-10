Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,042 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in First Foundation by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. First Foundation Inc has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $687.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $55.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.81 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on First Foundation from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet raised First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

