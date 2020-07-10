Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Receives $43.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research firms recently commented on CHMG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

CHMG opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.09.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.62 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 15.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

In other news, EVP Loren D. Cole purchased 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.54 per share, with a total value of $30,571.38. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,547.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Wirth purchased 6,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.89 per share, with a total value of $172,375.62. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,855 shares of company stock valued at $253,227. Insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 416,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 165,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 22,457 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

