ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Major Shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 100,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $5,995,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

(International) Ltd Vifor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

On Monday, July 6th, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 86,690 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $5,066,163.60.

On Thursday, July 2nd, (International) Ltd Vifor sold 87,781 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $5,044,774.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $61.69 on Friday. ChemoCentryx Inc has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $65.43. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.60 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 100.55% and a negative net margin of 192.93%. The business had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CCXI. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $38.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth about $126,536,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth $30,460,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth $19,022,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,907,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,482,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.