Chembio Diagnostics Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share, Colliers Secur. Forecasts (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Secur. decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chembio Diagnostics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 7th. Colliers Secur. analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.40). Colliers Secur. currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.60.

CEMI stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 48.02% and a negative return on equity of 63.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

