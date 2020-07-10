Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Price Target Raised to GBX 340 at Peel Hunt

Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) had its target price upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 320 ($3.94) to GBX 340 ($4.18) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 307 ($3.78) price objective on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of Charles Stanley Group stock opened at GBX 256 ($3.15) on Wednesday. Charles Stanley Group has a twelve month low of GBX 200 ($2.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 350 ($4.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 269.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 285.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31.

In other Charles Stanley Group news, insider Paul Abberley sold 2,820 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.20), for a total value of £7,332 ($9,022.89).

Charles Stanley Group Company Profile

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

