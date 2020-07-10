Ccore 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 53.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Ccore has a market cap of $13,792.45 and approximately $6.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ccore token can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.33 or 0.01964621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00180976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00063384 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000196 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00114690 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore’s launch date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

