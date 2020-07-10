Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury Sells 7,500 Shares

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $308,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $138,787.50.

On Thursday, May 21st, Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $139,537.50.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $41.99 on Friday. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $44.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million. Analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 165.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,174.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

