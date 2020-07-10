Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $148.00. The company traded as high as $138.36 and last traded at $138.03, with a volume of 49063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.11.

CVNA has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra cut shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.52.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 516.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $1,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.04 and its 200-day moving average is $87.86.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.55). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 127.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

