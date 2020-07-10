Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 222 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,155 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 256.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,222 shares of company stock worth $12,455,378. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $460.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.53. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $463.80. The company has a market cap of $219.53 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.