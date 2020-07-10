Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $70.14 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

