Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Titus Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 177,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 210,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 17,971 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 40.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 17,241 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $11,931,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $50.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.77. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $50.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.