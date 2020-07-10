Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 479.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 73,844 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,145,000.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average of $45.41. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $48.89.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

