Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $297.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,208,438. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $325.54 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $262.71 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.24 and its 200 day moving average is $303.32. The company has a market cap of $139.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

