Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,686 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,082,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,045 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 19.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,493,274,000 after buying an additional 25,775,072 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,753,438,000 after buying an additional 8,093,460 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,301,509,000 after buying an additional 6,937,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,797,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,192 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.29 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $180.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

