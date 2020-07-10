Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $835,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,633,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,895,000 after acquiring an additional 28,523 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,512,000 after buying an additional 32,785 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,139,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,364,000 after buying an additional 123,049 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,029,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 772,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,973,000 after buying an additional 118,660 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $40.45 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $55.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.01.

