Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $801,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. ACG Wealth raised its position in Union Pacific by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 5,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,093 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 111,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP opened at $165.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.67. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $114.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

