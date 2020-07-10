Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $682,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $53,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE opened at $157.65 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $181.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.36 and a 200-day moving average of $153.68.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair raised Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.70.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

