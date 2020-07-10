Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,955,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,501.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 16,879 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $287.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.25 and its 200 day moving average is $247.67. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $290.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

