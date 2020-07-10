Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $1.46 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $111.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $138.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.31 and a 200-day moving average of $118.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.