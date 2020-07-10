Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,425,000. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $125.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.32. The stock has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.79.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

