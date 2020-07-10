Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,310,000 after acquiring an additional 21,186 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $3,349,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 90,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

NYSE:HON opened at $141.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $102.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

