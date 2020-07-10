Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 781.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,366 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 408.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.44.

