Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 588,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,466,000 after purchasing an additional 289,810 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $145.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The firm has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.54.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

