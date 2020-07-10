Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,199,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,758,000 after buying an additional 99,994 shares during the period. Cabana LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 190,309.4% in the 1st quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 2,382,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,780,000 after buying an additional 2,380,771 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,675,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,545,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,605,000 after buying an additional 57,885 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,373,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,291,000 after buying an additional 174,720 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $79.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.44. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $98.49.

