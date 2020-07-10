Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,931.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $200,279.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,318 shares of company stock worth $2,816,854 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.48. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Raymond James downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.65.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.