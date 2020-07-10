Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 26,950 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter worth $229,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter worth $367,000.

NYSEARCA:PSEP opened at $25.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $26.12.

