Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 330 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.58.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $166.44 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $170.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $36,827,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,593,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,028,416,458.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 775,938 shares of company stock valued at $126,523,306 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

