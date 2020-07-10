Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 2,711 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 155.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 16,077 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000.

Shares of VO opened at $164.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.18 and a 200-day moving average of $161.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

