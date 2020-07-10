Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 2,655 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 531,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $77.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day moving average is $82.65. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86.

