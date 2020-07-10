Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 316.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BA opened at $173.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.11. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The company has a market capitalization of $97.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Boeing from $175.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Argus raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.46.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

