Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,456 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.34.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $75,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,692,561,620.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000 over the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.