Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,439 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $244.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.85 and a 200-day moving average of $204.30. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $247.65. The stock has a market cap of $696.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.45.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total transaction of $2,725,248.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,496,983.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,009,776. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

