Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,885 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after acquiring an additional 212,240 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,775,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,173,598,000 after acquiring an additional 136,814 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,597,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.92.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $291.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $296.27 and its 200-day moving average is $282.78. The stock has a market cap of $282.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $315.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

