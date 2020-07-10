Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 991 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 211.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM stock opened at $151.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.80.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,604,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

