Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 458 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,984 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA increased its holdings in Walmart by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after buying an additional 82,775 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Walmart by 340.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the period. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,324 shares of company stock worth $43,065,824. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $127.75 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The stock has a market cap of $352.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.45.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

