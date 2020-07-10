Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 18,393 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,393 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,865,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,004,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,026,000 after acquiring an additional 55,258 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 213,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average is $47.58. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

