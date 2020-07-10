Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 350,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after buying an additional 40,646 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 148,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,829 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,209,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,192,000 after purchasing an additional 318,412 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 113,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJM opened at $22.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $24.66.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.