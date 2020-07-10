Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,149,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 13,802.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 172,111 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,359,000.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $81.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.27. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $81.93.

