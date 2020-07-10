Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

NYSE C opened at $49.45 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

