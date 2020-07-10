Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 89 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

VOO opened at $288.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

