Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,761 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,964,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,808,000 after purchasing an additional 278,069 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 32,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 32,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 976,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,945,000 after purchasing an additional 654,319 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $98.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.03 and its 200-day moving average is $122.16. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. UBS Group downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.79.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $112,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

