Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 167.4% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,606.7% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY opened at $58.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.43. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $74.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

