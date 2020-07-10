Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Invests $5.15 Million in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of OTIS opened at $56.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.71. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

