Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $6.07 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 13,438 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.4% in the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 25,869 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,373 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day moving average is $78.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Starbucks from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

