Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $5.77 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,551,162,000 after purchasing an additional 830,299 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Pfizer by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,337,737,000 after buying an additional 36,092,723 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,137,589,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,953,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,931,423,000 after acquiring an additional 910,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,991 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

