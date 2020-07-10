Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $4.98 Million Stake in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,280 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Progyny worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35. Progyny Inc has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.18.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Progyny Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

In other Progyny news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $103,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 33,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $859,022.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,224,261 shares of company stock worth $133,363,703. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

