Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $25,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 78.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.93.

Shares of O stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.07.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2335 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 20 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

